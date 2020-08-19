8/19/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (11-14) needed to get healthy after a weekend sweep and they have done just that. A weakened pitching staff for the Miami Marlins (9-8) has done the trick for the offense, which has scored 19 runs over two straight wins to start the four-game series. The Mets will look to secure a series victory and pick up their third straight win against the Marlins tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.45 ERA) to the mound today for the first time since August 9, when he allowed two runs in five innings against the Marlins to pick up his second win of the year. deGrom was scratched from his previous start due to neck soreness. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (2-1, 2.25 ERA). Lopez picked up his second win of the year last Friday, giving up two runs in six innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: