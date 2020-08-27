The Mets and Marlins, as much of baseball along with the NBA, walked out of their game tonight as they continue to amplify their voices against racial injustice, and for humanity.

The teams took the field, held a 42 second moment of silence, and then left the field, as Lewis Brinson laid a “Black Lives Matter” shirt over home plate.

This was all not only in response to the Jacob Blake shooting, among others, but in more immediate response to Dom Smith’s tearful news conference last night.

Dom Smith expresses his feelings during last night’s postgame press conference. pic.twitter.com/ZskVXi9sa5 — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2020

This is what Dom and others said after tonight’s event:

Michael Conforto, Robinson Cano, Dellin Betances, and Dom Smith on the team's decision to not play tonight: pic.twitter.com/xx0gFBmpIz — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) August 27, 2020

There was some silly stuff regarding Brodie and a hot mic, but there’s plenty of time to discuss that.

I really have nothing else to tie this together. I think it all speaks for itself. Humanity and equality shouldn’t be political talking points. It should be what we all move towards. Professional athletes are trying to show us that.

All love, Mets. All love, Dom. You’re a brave, brave soul. See you down the road.