8/31/20 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The second Subway Series doubleheader wasn’t great for the New York Mets (15-19), who suffered an epic collapse in Game 1. After blowing a 7-2 lead with two outs in the seventh inning, the Mets lost in the eighth and lost again in extras of the nightcap. With only 26 games left in the season, the Mets need to snap their three-losing streak as soon as possible, beginning with today’s makeup contest against the reeling Miami Marlins (14-15). First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.80 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom dominated the Marlins last Wednesday, allowing one run and striking out 14 over seven innings of work, but was robbed of a win when the bullpen coughed up his lead in the eighth inning. The Mets rallied to win the game 5-4. The Marlins will counter with rookie lefty Trevor Rogers (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Rogers made his big league debut against the Mets in the second game of last Tuesday’s doubleheader, allowing one hit but walking five over four scoreless innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: