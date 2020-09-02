Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Sept 2/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 419 2 2 Michael Page 174.5 2 7 Yaroslav Amosov 174.5 4 3 Lorenz Larkin 165.5 5 6 Neiman Gracie 120 6 5 Andrey Koreshkov 112 7 7 Logan Storley 104 8 8 Paul Daley 83.5 9 10 Joey Davis 73 10 11 Haim Gozali 72.5 11 13 Jon Fitch 70 12 14 Robson Gracie Jr 67.5 13 15 Oliver Enkamp 66 14 12 Curtis Millender 55.5 15 16 Derek Anderson 47.5 15 16 Raymond Daniels 47.5 17 19 Connor Dixon 43 18 20 Guilherme Vasconcelos 38.5 19 33 Sabah Homasi 37.5 19 21 Walter Gahadza 37.5 21 22 Simon Smotritsky 34 22 NR Jake Smith 32 23 23 Johnny Cisneros 30 23 24 Kiefer Crosbie 30 23 24 Ryan Hardy Evans 30 26 26 Khonry Gracie 29.5 27 27 Abraham Vaesau 28.5 28 28 Jon Manley 27.5 28 28 Raphael Uchegbu 27.5 30 33 Jason Jackson 27 30 31 Lewis Long 27 30 31 Moses Murrietta 27 33 33 Antonio McKee 25 34 37 Ashley Reece 24.5 35 40 Andrea Fusi 22.5 35 40 David Pacheco 22.5 37 37 Jordan Mein 22 38 43 Richard Kiely 20 39 45 E.J. Brooks 18 39 NR Mark Lemminger 18 41 46 Aaron Chalmers 16 42 48 James Terry 14.5 42 48 Kyle Crutchmer 14.5 44 53 Walter Pugliesi 10 45 55 Shinsho Anzai 8 46 56 Constantin Gnusariov 5 47 57 Andy Murad 4.5 47 57 Demetrius Plaza 4.5 49 59 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4 50 60 Chris Cisneros 0 50 60 Ion Pascu 0 50 60 Keith McCabe 0 50 60 Kiichi Kunimoto 0 50 60 Scott Futrell 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings

