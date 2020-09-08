Get Ready for Live Sports in 2020!

Are you ready to watch live sports in 2020? While many of us have had to change our social habits, we can still immerse ourselves in the action from the comfort of our own homes.

Whether it is NFL, NBA, or MLB, or a mixture of all three, you won’t have to miss a moment of live sports when you have the right streaming platform. With the following tips, you can improve your viewing experience, and make your living room feel like the place to be:

Watch Sports Live

Having access to your preferred games is the most important thing, and you need to ensure everything works properly before the first siren. You can watch live sports in a number of ways when you sign up with Cox. You can enhance your cable subscription and view all the action from the top sports including NFL, NBA, and MLB.

For your convenience, the Contour Voice Remote lets you search for results in an instant. If you don’t have access to a cable outlet, you can use the Contour Stream player or the Cox Contour app to stream games wherever you are. The option you choose will depend on the sport you want to watch and your cable provider.

Host a Virtual Party

With social distancing on our minds, the way we watch live sports with friends has had to change. Video chat has become mainstream, and dedicated fans are now hosting virtual parties. Ask your friends to meet online so you can watch the game together. It won’t quite be the same, but it can be a safe way to connect with other sports enthusiasts.

Popular video chat services include Skype and Zoom, and you probably already have a preferred solution.

Look the Part

Even if you are watching the game alone or via video chat, you can still get into the spirit! You can decorate the room with your team colors and dress up in any apparel you have in your cupboard. You will be sitting on the sofa for the next few hours, so make sure you are comfortable!

Having merchandise around will help you get in the mood, and will give you the right ambiance for an afternoon of suspenseful, live-action sport. Most teams have official merchandise available online if you need to boost your collection.

Cook the Perfect Snacks

Some foods go hand in hand with live sports, and your viewing experience won’t be the same without snacks! You probably already have a favorite, but some of the popular choices include hot dogs, wings, nachos, pizza, and burritos.

If you prefer finger food, sliders are easy to eat and won’t be as messy as a traditional burger. You may also like to have a selection of nuts and potato chips. All of these options are relatively easy to prepare and will complement a glass of icy cold beer.

The Wrap Up

Get ready to watch live sports in 2020! Get in the mood with the right merchandise and prepare a selection of snacks to bring the stadium experience to your living room. If you have friends who share the same passion, consider a video chat party. With these simple tips, you will be able to watch all of the live sports action in style.