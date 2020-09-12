9/12/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays

Mets

Mets

By September 12, 2020 3:31 pm

A trip to Buffalo produced wonders for the New York Mets (21-24) and their offense. The Mets gave Jacob deGrom plenty of run support in an 18-1 beatdown of the Toronto Blue Jays (24-20) to pick up their second straight win. It is important for the Mets to keep extending that streak so they will look to pick up their third straight victory as they continue their series with the Blue Jays tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. at Sahlen Field.

Sep 11, 2020; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) hits an RBI double during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (2-2, 2.05 ERA) to the mound today. Lugo picked up his first win as a starter last Saturday, allowing one run in five innings to top the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. The Blue Jays will counter with lefty Robbie Ray (1-4, 7.51 ERA), who they acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. Ray got hit hard in his last start, allowing four runs in four innings against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, but got bailed out when the Blue Jays rallied for a 10-8 win, giving him a no-decision instead of a loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Lugo is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two career relief appearances against the Blue Jays.
  • Ray is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.
  • Brandon Nimmo and Andres Gimenez will sit with a lefty on the mound. Jake Marisnick will start in center field and bat seventh while Amed Rosario will play shortstop and hit ninth.
  • Robinson Cano is 5 for 9 with a home run in his career against Ray.

