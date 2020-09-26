Jessica-Rose Clark Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

(Invicta & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Invicta FC 13 – Jul 9/15 – L (Kianzad) – $2,000

Invicta FC 20 – Nov 18/16 – L (Sorensen) – $2,000*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – W (Rawlings) – $20,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14/18 – W (VanZant) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23/18 – L (Eye) – $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar – Nov 8/19 – L (Kianzad) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Alpar) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $137,500

 

