9/27/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The New York Mets (26-33) are set to close out the Wilpon era of ownership in a manner that is typical of the team’s fortunes since Fred Wilpon bought out Nelson Doubleday in 2002. A pair of losses to the Washington Nationals (25-34) officially eliminated the Mets from playoff contention, marking the 15th time in 18 seasons of Wilpon ownership that the Mets won’t appear in the postseason. All that’s left to do for the Mets in 2020 is play their season finale today against the Nationals. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (3-3, 3.82 ERA) to the mound today. Lugo had his best start last Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) in 6.1 innings to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays and pick up his third win of the season. The Nationals will counter with righty Austin Voth (1-5, 6.25 ERA). Voth was dominant against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, tossing a complete game where he allowed only one run in seven innings of a doubleheader game to pick up his first win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: