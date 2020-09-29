Mike's Met of the Month, September 2020: Edwin Diaz

The 2020 season is over for the New York Mets and it’s time to hand out our final piece of hardware for the regular season. That is our Met of the Month award for September, which featured a lot of contenders. Jeff McNeil made a strong run at the award, hitting .356 with four homers, 14 RBI’s and a .998 OPS in 90 at-bats. This was close, but the award will go to someone who Mets’ fans aren’t thrilled with: closer Edwin Diaz.

The Mets trusted Diaz with the closer’s role again in September and he delivered in spades. Diaz was outstanding over 11 appearances, picking up a win and four saves while pitching to a 0.77 ERA. Opponents hit just .128 against Diaz in September and he struck out 20 batters in 11.2 innings of work. That strong showing is very important for the Mets, who will likely look to Diaz to begin 2021 as their closer, and that finishing kick is very encouraging on that front.

Previous Mets of the Month

July/August: 1B/OF Dominic Smith