Edmonton Oilers Select F Dylan Holloway

The Edmonton Oilers have selected Wisconsin forward Dylan Holloway 14th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Holloway, a native of Bragg Creek, Alberta, scored 17 points (8 g, 9 a) in 35 games as a freshman with the Badgers in 2019-20. He is GM Ken Holland’s second first round selection. Holland selected D Philip Broberg last June.

Holloway played three seasons in the AJHL, suiting up for the Okotoks Oilers. He scored a career-high 88 points (40 g, 48 a) in 53 games in his final season of junior hockey in 2018-19.

Here is a look at Holloway’s scouting report via mynhldraft.com:

Dobber Prospects: “The top NCAA draft-eligible is a complete forward with excellent hands, vision, and effective skating abilities. From his powerful stride and edge-work and agility, once he has the puck on his stick, he has the ability to make flashy plays offensively.”

Scott Wheeler: “He’s a unique athlete in this class, an outstanding skater, a physical presence and a talented scorer with a hard wrist shot. I’d expect a breakout season as a sophomore. It wouldn’t surprise me, either, if he quickly becomes an NHL player in the next couple of years, given his A-level skating and advanced physical maturity.”

Steve Kourmianos: “Holloway plays a similar 200-foot game built on physicality, lengthy puck possession and slick plays from in tight.”

The Oilers do not have a second round draft choice tomorrow morning. They traded their selection, and their 2021 second round pick, to the Detroit Red Wings as part of the Andreas Athanasiou deal. The Oilers next selection is their third round pick, 75th overall.