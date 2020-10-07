Joe Burrow makes Bengals dangerous to Ravens

Historically the Bengals (1-2-1) have always played the Ravens (3-1) tough so they are always dangerous. You never overlook them on your schedule. Of course, they don’t have Dalton and Green LLC anymore, so you’d maybe think the Ravens catch a break in the schedule… but no. Rookie QB Joe Burrow has shown all the right stuff so far. He is dangerous.

Last Sunday against Jacksonville, Burrow got his first NFL win and league record, becoming the first rookie to throw for 300-plus yards in three straight games.

What does Baltimore’s HC John Harbaugh think about Burrow?

“That’s pretty remarkable, to say the least,” Harbaugh said of Burrow’s record. “He looks good. Obviously, he did it in college, he was the top pick in the draft. There are high expectations and he’s fulfilling them.”

Ryan Mink of the Ravens’ official website fills us in on the evolution and emergence of Joe Burrow:

“….the buzz around Cincinnati is that Burrow isn’t the typical rookie. After Burrow’s win over the Jags, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, said “he’s not a rookie. It doesn’t feel like he’s a rookie and he doesn’t act like a rookie.”