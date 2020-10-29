How to Get Rid of Weak Grip Strength Fast

Do you feel like you have weak grip strength? Are you wondering what you can do to get rid of it?

Having weak grip strength can make the simplest daily tasks a nightmare. Luckily, there are things you can do to improve the strength of your grip.

Check out this guide to learn how to improve grip strength fast.

What is Grip Strength and Why is It Important?

Before we discuss how to improve your grip strength, let’s first talk about what grip strength is and why it’s important. Grip strength refers to how much power or force you can create with your hand and forearm muscles.

Having a strong grip is a good indicator of both upper body strength and overall strength. However, a lot of people suffer from weak hand and wrist muscles, as most people neglect to train these areas in the gym. But, grip strength isn’t just important for the gym. It can also help:

Prevent tendinitis

Decrease your risk of developing arthritis

Decrease your risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome

Improve your fine motor skills

How can you tell if your grip strength needs to be improved? Here’s what to look out for:

Your hands cramp frequently

You consistently drop barbells and dumbbells

You struggle to carry grocery bags without taking a break

You feel pain in your wrists when lifting heavy weights

You tire easily when typing on a keyboard

Your forearms and hands fatigue easily when walking your dog or shoveling snow

If any of these signs sound familiar, then you need to put some focus into improving your grip strength. Luckily, it’s easy to do.

How to Improve Grip Strength

Here are some things you can do to improve your grip strength:

1. Invest in a Hand Strengthener

If you don’t want to learn a bunch of new exercises to improve your grip strength, one of the easiest things to do is to invest in a hand strengthener.

Hand grip strengtheners, also referred to as hand grippers or just grippers, are used for testing and increasing the strength of your hands. These tools are incredibly easy to use. All you need to do is place one handle of the grip against your palm.

Then, wrap your fingers around the other handle. Squeeze both handles as close together as possible, hold for about 5 seconds, and then slowly release the grip. You should do about 2 sets of 10 reps on each hand. Try to build up to doing 4 sets several times per week.

You can check out this guide to find the best grip strengthener for your hand.

2. Farmer’s Walk

To perform the farmer’s walk, you’ll need two small towels and two dumbbells.

Stand in an upright position with your shoulders back and wrap one towel around each dumbbell. Then, grip the ends of the towels and walk slowly around your home or gym. If you don’t have dumbbells, you can also loop the towels through weighted plates.

Start out with light weights (3 to 5 lbs) and gradually increase the weight as your grip strength improves.

3. Barbell Shrug

The barbell shrug is a very simple exercise to perform that can work wonders for your grip strength. If you don’t have a barbell, you can also use dumbbells or a trap bar.

To perform this exercise, hold the barbell with an overhand grip. Make sure that your arms and hips are straight and that your arms are shoulder-width apart. Keep your head facing forward and your shoulders back as you hold the barbell.

Then, raise your shoulders and traps to the ceiling as you keep your arms straight. Hold for three seconds at the top before returning to the starting position.

4. Deadlift

Most people think that deadlifts are just for improving the strength of your glutes, quads, and hamstrings. But, deadlifts can also help improve your grip strength.

To perform a deadlift, stand with your feet about 8 to 12 inches apart and hold the bar about 1 inch in front of your shins. Grip the bar so your arms are fully extended and your hands are just outside of your legs. Then, bend your knees and squeeze your chest up.

Keep your back flat and drag the bar up along your shins. As you lift, slowly shift your weight to your heels. Continue pulling the bar up until you’re back in a standing position. If you find that a regular barbell is too heavy for you to lift, you can also use a broomstick.

5. Wrist Rotation

Rotating your wrists while holding a dumbbell or wine bottle is a simple yet effective way to improve your grip strength. To perform this exercise, all you need to do is grab one of these objects and keep your elbow bent at 90 degrees and your arm by your side.

Then, rotate the dumbbell or bottle toward your midline. Bring the object back to the center, and then rotate it in the opposite direction. You can do this for 20 to 30 reps on each side for two to three sets.

6. Book Pinch

If you have some old textbooks or dictionaries lying around your home, you’ll be able to improve your grip strength. To perform a book pinch, grasp a book in each hand and place your arms by your side.

Then, squeeze the books with your fingers for about 30 seconds, and then relax for 30 seconds. You can perform this exercise for three to five minutes.

Are You Ready to Improve Your Grip Strength?

Now that you know how to improve your grip strength, it’s time to put these tips into action. Before you know it, your grip will be stronger than ever.

Be sure to check back in with our blog for more strengthening tips and tricks.