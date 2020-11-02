Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Andres Gimenez

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at shortstop Andres Gimenez.

Player Review: Andres Gimenez

2020 Stats: 49 Games, 118 At Bats, .263 Batting Average, 31 Hits, 3 Doubles, 2 Triples, 3 Home Runs, 12 RBI’s, 22 Runs Scored, 8 Stolen Bases, .732 OPS, 1.0 WAR

Story: A top prospect in the Mets’ farm system, few expected Andres Gimenez to make the team out of spring training. Expanded rosters and a solid summer camp helped Gimenez break camp with the Mets, who used him as primarily a defensive replacement and pinch-runner in the early going. Amed Rosario’s struggles created more of an opportunity for Gimenez to start and he took advantage by playing excellent defense. Combined with an advanced approach at the plate for a 22-year old, Gimenez basically usurped the starting job from Rosario by the end of the season, with the latter starting only against left-handed pitching. Gimenez’s strong year came to a tough end on the final Saturday of the season when he suffered a right oblique injury against the Washington Nationals.

Grade: A

Gimenez was a pleasant surprise for the Mets and played the best defensive shortstop the franchise has seen in years. A better than expected offensive performance made it clear Gimenez would be a valuable piece for the Mets for years to come.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 90%

2021 Role: Utility Infielder

Gimenez became a valuable asset for the Mets this season and what his role will be could be determined by what additions the team makes this winter. There is a chance Gimenez is moved in a deal to land a superstar like Francisco Lindor or a chance the Mets move on from Rosario and give Gimenez the shortstop job outright. The cleanest projection at the present time is that the Mets utilize his defensive versatility to spell multiple infielders several times a week, which is what his intended role for 2020 was.

