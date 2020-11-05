Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Guillermo Heredia

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

Player Review: Guillermo Heredia

2020 Stats:

Pittsburgh Pirates: 8 Games, 16 At Bats, .188 Batting Average, 3 Hits, 2 RBI’s, 2 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .465 OPS, 0.2 WAR

New York Mets: 7 Games, 17 At Bats, .235 Batting Average, .235 Batting Average, 4 Hits, 2 Home Runs, 3 RBI’s, 4 Runs Scored, .866 OPS, 0.2 WAR

Story: Guillermo Heredia began the year as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates but rarely played in 2020. Pittsburgh designated Heredia for assignment on August 24 with the Mets claiming him four days later. Heredia was assigned to the Mets’ alternate site and was added to the active roster in late September when Michael Conforto developed a hamstring injury. The Mets gave Heredia a few starts and he took advantage, homering twice and playing adequate defense in center field over the final week of the season.

Grade: C+

Heredia was a serviceable waiver claim for the Mets and proved to be an asset for an organization low on depth in the outfield at the upper levels of the minor leagues.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Third and final time)

Odds of Returning: 80%

2021 Role: Reserve Outfielder

The Mets could do worse than retaining Heredia as a depth piece in the outfield, especially since he has a minor league option remaining. Heredia is projected to earn $1.2 million through salary arbitration in 2021 so it is a low cost that the Mets can easily afford to add a depth piece to their farm system. There is also a chance that Sandy Alderson’s front office could non-tender Heredia if they feel like they can make better use of his 40-man roster spot.

