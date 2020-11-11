Marcus Stroman back with the New York Mets on qualifying offer

Mets

The New York Mets have a new owner and it looks like Steve Cohen’s first press conference made an incredible first impression with players and baseball folks alike. The first benefit of that press conference came today when Marcus Stroman accepted the Mets’ qualifying offer, paying him an $18.9 million salary for 2021.

Stroman, who did not pitch in 2020 after opting out due to the pandemic, will benefit from a chance to establish himself again after a nearly 18-month layoff from pitching. The free-agent market figures to be stronger in 2021 in a post-vaccine world and Stroman would be able to test the market without a qualifying offer, meaning any teams interested in him wouldn’t have to lose a draft pick. Stroman also tweeted that he was watching Cohen’s press conference yesterday and that Cohen’s passion convinced him to return.

This is a big win for the Mets, who desperately needed to fill in their rotation behind Jacob deGrom this winter. Stroman’s return gives the Mets a bonafide no. 2 starter and could set the stage for a super rotation if Sandy Alderson decides that the team should take a swing at Trevor Bauer. Alderson said in an interview with WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts yesterday that Bauer’s personality would thrive in New York, a fact that Bauer’s agent emphasized after hearing the interview.

Bauer himself also had some fun with the notion of a Mets’ match this morning on Twitter.

This decision by Stroman is an indication of how different things can be with Cohen’s ownership right away. The Mets have quickly become a destination for players and baseball executives so the potential for a rapid turnaround is massive. Things have certainly gotten more interesting in Flushing.

