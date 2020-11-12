Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Seth Lugo.

Player Review: Seth Lugo

2020 Stats: 16 Games, 7 Starts, 36.2 Innings Pitched, 3-4 Won-Loss Record, 5.15 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 3 Saves, 2 Blown Saves, 47:10 K:BB Ratio, 0.3 WAR

Story: Seth Lugo began the season as the Mets’ ace in the hole in the bullpen. Edwin Diaz’s early struggles allowed Lugo to re-assume the closer’s chair, which he maintained until mid-August when injuries to the starting rotation prompted the Mets to stretch Lugo back out to start. The transition took a while and was met with mixed results. Lugo got hit hard in two of his final three starts with the other being a gem, giving the Mets little indication if they made the right call for his future.

Grade: B-

Lugo was elite as a reliever and average as a starter, which is to be expected with the Mets changing his role in the middle of the season.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Second Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: TBD

The Mets will definitely bring Lugo back in 2021 but what his role will be remains to be seen. The numbers indicate that Lugo is much more effective as a reliever but the Mets do have a need for arms in their rotation. One scenario could see the Mets begin the season with Lugo as a starter and transition him back into the bullpen once Noah Syndergaard is ready to return from Tommy John surgery.

Another option would be to use Lugo in his traditional bullpen role, something that could be very important given the uncertainty surrounding the type of impact Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances will provide in 2021. What the Mets do in free agency will have a significant impact in where Lugo is deployed next season so this question won’t be answered until closer to the new year.

