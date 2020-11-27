These Are the Best Jobs Involving Sports

Did you know that there are over 60 sports in the Olympics? Now think of all the careers linked to that one event.

If you love sports, you might consider getting jobs involving sports. The good news is that there are lots of jobs for people like you. But if you haven’t looked into the industry yet, you won’t know the best ones for you.

Don’t give up, we’ve got a guide to help.

Keep on reading to discover the best jobs for sports fans. This ensures you get a career out of something you like doing.

1. Recreation Workers

This job is always full of fun and interest since you lead leisure activities and take care of them. This means dealing with camp counselors and other activity specialists. You do important tasks with them, like planning, giving game instructions, and distributing specific guidelines.

To qualify, you must get a bachelor’s degree and spend time with recreational studies.

2. Umpires and Referees

One of the most fantastic sports jobs you could try is to become a referee or an umpire. Aside from making a sizable income, your work will be valuable whenever sporting events happen. After all, it’s a prestigious occupation to narrate the game, making it easier for people to understand.

Also, being a referee gives you the power to determine whether a person went out of bounds or whether the points count. That means you must devote a lot of attention and responsibility to this occupation.

3. Coach

Coaching is a lucrative opportunity since you must ensure that all team members gain enough skills. It’s your job to prepare all your players for upcoming matches. You can earn up to $36,000 each year with this job.

Another thing you must do as a coach is to ensure your team gets regular practice sessions. To become a coach, you must have a degree in sports education. To excel in this profession, you must also know about physiology and sports meditation.

4. Talent Scouts

What’s better than playing in a sport is discovering a future legend. This career opportunity can give you a comfortable lifestyle while looking for both amateur and professional level players. You must analyze their capabilities and see how far they’ll go in their chosen sport.

Also, you must do regular interviews and meet various athletes. Depending on your preferences, you can focus on any number of sports. Regardless, you must have a bachelor’s degree in business, sales, or marketing.

5. Athletic Trainers

This job involves treating both muscle and bone injuries among various athletes. This is a vital task since over 8.6 million injuries related to sports happen each year. It’s especially important since you’re ensuring that each athlete will continue with their dreams.

In most cases, you’ll use tapes and bandages to cover the injured body parts. This also applies to areas more susceptible to injury. If you want to become the best, you must have a degree in physiology.

6. Sports Reporters

In most cases, you’ll get serious earnings each year if you’re a highly-professional sports reporter. As a beginner, you still have enough annual salary to live a well-off lifestyle. Depending on your calling, you can work with newspapers, magazines, and other media.

Some who become famous get TV and radio assignments. To get to this level, get a degree in either sports journalism or English. These will serve as a solid foundation to make your job easier.

7. Sports Manager

This profession not only gives you lots of money but also prestige. If you believe in your management skills, go for this job. It can become hectic since you must handle team rosters and budgets while dealing with the press.

With this, you must develop a thick skin because you’ll get criticisms when you lose matches. Regardless, the fame that comes with the profession is worth the pressure. To get there, you must at least have a decade’s worth of experience.

8. Sports Bookmaker

This is an interesting job since you’re likely to place some bets on various sporting events. Salary isn’t as big compared to other jobs on this list. The good news is that it isn’t as complex, either.

Your job description is to distribute winnings after scanning tickets. Excelling in this profession requires considerable customer service skills. As for education, you’ll often get by with a high school diploma.

9. Sports Photographer

Are you fond of taking sports pictures? If so, this is the best job for you. It’s because people appreciate your job since they rely on your pictures to understand sports better.

The only downside to this job is the long, irregular hours involved. If you can handle this, you’ll find that sports photography is a unique career. If you’d rather become a sports bar liaison, read this article and learn more.

10. Sports Psychologists

This job gained popularity recently, and you’ll enjoy it if you enjoy both sports and psychology. This career requires a psychology degree, followed by a physiology degree. To achieve a higher standing, you must have the right certifications.

Regardless, your job as a sports psychologist is to help athletes deal with both anxiety and stress coming from sports. You also help athletes develop a healthy relationship with their body and mind. The demand for this profession will only increase in the future, so get on with it soon.

11. Event Planner

This is an important profession in sports since you must handle and plan all vital activities. This will include matches. Get a hospitality management degree if you’re aiming to become an expert event manager.

Before getting into this industry, you must get enough experience first. That’s why you must get all your related certificates before committing.

Get Jobs Involving Sports Today!

These are some of the best jobs involving sports. Use these to guide your decision and make your dream career come true.

Didn’t find the career of your dream? You might want to keep digging through our other posts to learn about even more opportunities. Learn more valuable information related to sports right here.