Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Paul Sewald

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Paul Sewald.

Player Review: Paul Sewald

2020 Stats: 5 Appearances, 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 13.50 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 2:4 K:BB Ratio, -0.4 WAR

Story: After having a diminished role with the Mets’ bullpen in 2019, Paul Sewald went into spring training fighting for a job on the Opening Day roster. That fight continued into summer camp and Sewald made the team after injuries and coronavirus cases impacted a few other relievers. Sewald didn’t do much with his opportunities, giving up two runs in his first outing of the season and never really getting on track after that. The last straw came on August 10, when he gave up six runs in just two-thirds of an inning against a Washington Nationals. Sewald was demoted to the alternate site after that and was never used again at the major league level.

Grade: F

Sewald was not good for the Mets this season and the fact he didn’t get used again after early August was not a good sign for his future.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2021 Role: None

The Mets non-tendered Sewald last night, making him a free agent, with an eye towards freeing up his spot on the 40 man roster for future additions. There is a chance the Mets could re-sign Sewald to a minor league deal but it is probably in the best interest of both parties to move on.

