UND's Jordan Kawaguchi Set to Join 100-Point Club

On Sunday, Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald tweeted, with his next point, UND forward Jordan Kawaguchi will hit 100 points for his career.

Currently, Kawaguchi has (32g-67a–99pts) in 115 games. He’s scored 32 goals on 230 shots for a shooting percentage of .139. Based on how he’s played this season, Kawaguchi could score his 100th point on Wednesday.

Looking at the numbers here’s how Kawaguchi matches up with the other members of the UND 100-point club. Kawaguchi will join an impressive list of UND hockey players that have scored at least 100 points during their career. I included the numbers of the the UND players that Schlossman had in his tweet. Reading that list brings back a lot of memories.

You can view the numbers at the UND 2020-21 hockey media guide.

Kawaguchi Struggling?

Before we move forward, I’ve seen where people are saying that Kawaguchi isn’t the same player that he was last season. Looking at the numbers Kawaguchi is third in the NCHC in points, one point behind teammate Shane Pinto (3g-7a–10pts) and UMD forward Nick Swaney (1g-9a–10pts).

Kawaguchi is playing in the toughest conference in college hockey. I’d put the NCHC on top any league in college hockey. We also have a very small sample size. We’re only seven games into a 26-30 games season.

UND 100-point guys going backward: Caggiula, Knight, Kristo, Trupp, Gregoire, Frattin, Genoway, VandeVelde, Duncan, Oshie, Stafford, Bochenski, Parise, DLundbohm, Notermann, Bayda, JPanzer, BLundbohm, Goren, JUlmer, Blake, JPanzer, DHoogsteen, Calder, Murphy, KHoogsteen https://t.co/swAnr9cj1V — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) December 14, 2020

UND 100-point Guys Going Backward

Drake Caggiula, F (2012-16) 162 (62-65-127) 0.78

Corban Knight, F (2009-13) 161 (52-94-146) 0.91

Danny Kristo, F (2009-13) 157 (68-93-161) 1.03

Evan Trupp, F (2007-11) 157 (40-68-108) 0.69

Jason Gregoire, F (2008-11) 120 (57-52-109) 0.91

Matt Frattin, F (2007-11) 153 (64-55-119) 0.78

Chay Genoway, D (2006-11) 168 (26-101-127) 0.76

Chris VandeVelde, F (2006-10) 166 (52-65-117) 0.70

Ryan Duncan, F (2005-09) 175 (85-87-172) 0.98

T.J. Oshie, F (2005-08) 129 (59-83-142) 1.10

Drew Stafford, F (2003-06) 120 (48-70-118) 0.98

Brandon Bochenski, F (2001-04) 120 (79-75-154) 1.28

Zach Parise, F (2002-04) 76 (49-67-116) 1.53

David Lundbohm, F (2000-04) 148 (46-78-124) 0.84

Jason Notermann, F (1999-03) 165 (40-62-102) 0.62

Ryan Bayda, F (1999-02) 127 (61-85-146) 1.15

Jeff Panzer, F (1997-01) 164 (80-148-228) 1.39

Bryan Lundbohm, F (1998-01) 122 (56-68-124) 1.02

Lee Goren, F (1997-00) 111 (63-61-124) 1.12

Jason Ulmer, F (1996-00) 146 (33-69-102) 0.70

Jason Blake, F (1996-99) 119 (71-100-171) 1.44

Jay Panzer, F (1995-99) 143 (58-86-144) 1.01

David Hoogsteen, F (1995-99) 140 (68-89-157) 1.12

Adam Calder, F (1995-99) 141 (38-69-107) 0.76

Curtis Murphy, D (1994-98) 153 (32-86-118) 0.77

Kevin Hoogsteen, F (1993-97) 134 (43-58-101) 0.75

FASTEST TO 100 CAREER POINTS AT UND

1. Troy Murray (1980-82) ……………………………………..50

2. Tony Hrkac (1984-85, 1986-87) ………………………….59

3. Zach Parise (2002-04) ………………………………………66

4. Greg Johnson (1989-93) ……………………………………74

5. Perry Berezan (1983-85) ……………………………………75

6. Jason Blake* (1996-99) …………………………………….79

7. Bob Joyce (1984-87) ………………………………………..81

8. Doug Smail (1977-80) ………………………………………82

9. Mark Taylor (1976-80) ……………………………………..82

10. Brandon Bochenski (2001-04) …………………………..83

11. Bob Munro (1966-69) ……………………………………..83

12. Jeff Panzer (1997-01) ……………………………………..85

13. Rick Zaparniuk (1976-80) ………………………………..86

14. Cary Eades (1978-82) ……………………………………..89

15. Ryan Bayda (1999-02) …………………………………….91

16. Jim Cahoon (1969-73) …………………………………….91

17. Chris Jensen (1982-86)…………………………………….91

18. Dixon Ward (1988-92) …………………………………….91

19. T.J. Oshie (2005-08) ……………………………………….92

20. Russ Romaniuk (1988-91) ………………………………..93

21. Ryan Duncan (2005-09) ……………………………………95

22.Mike Burggraf (1975-79) …………………………………..95

23. Teeder Wynne (1992-96) ………………………………….95

24. Lee Goren (1997-00) ……………………………………….98

25. Earl Anderson (1969-73)……………………………………99