Ravens-Titans clash will feature two amazing talents on offense

What appeared to be an area of concern not that long ago has turned into a strength, thanks in large part to the development of several young players.

“It was only about a month ago, when it looked like one of the Ravens’ top offseason priorities was going to be fixing the offensive line,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “Since then, second-year pro Ben Powers has established himself as the starting right guard. Third-year pro Bradley Bozeman has continued to look like a building block at left guard. Patrick Mekari has stepped in and done a commendable job at center and when he’s been unavailable, undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo has made two starts, including one Sunday, and not looked out-of-place at all.

“Throw in Orlando Brown Jr. proving to be well more than adequate at left tackle in place of injured Ronnie Stanley and rookie draft picks Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson getting valuable snaps at different spots and suddenly the Ravens look like they already have the makings of a pretty good offensive line in house.”

Bozeman, in particular, had a strong game Sunday, for which he was named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week (along with Dobbins, who also was named Offensive Rookie of the Week).

“You watch many of the Ravens’ big runs and Bozeman often springs them with a key block,” Zrebiec wrote. “Take rookie J.K. Dobbins’ 27-yard run on the Ravens’ first drive of the third quarter. Bozeman sealed off his man, creating a big hole for Dobbins to run through. Bozeman then sprinted about 25 yards down the field to try to push Dobbins forward as the running back was still fighting for extra yards while engaged with three Bengals. Great execution and then great hustle for Bozeman, whose emergence into a high-quality guard has been a significant development for the Ravens this year.”

Another key player in the offense’s success in recent weeks is Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard. Penn Live’s Aaron Kasinitz said the undrafted defensive lineman out of Maine “is one of the Ravens’ most important players as they head to the postseason.”