Ravens' D prepares for the Josh Allen Experience in Buffalo

Hey, it’s not like the Ravens’ offense is a given to offset any Baltimore defensive lapses, you know what I mean? It’s the playoffs in Buffalo, baby, and points will be at a premium.

But let’s say Lamar and a reasonably functioning offense are good for a minimum 20 points. That means you gotta hold Josh Allen and the Bills offense to a max 2 TDs and a FG.

Tall order…

Ryan Mink at BaltimoreRavens.com sums up the dilemma like this:

“The Ravens’ defensive performance Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry was one to remember. Now, can they do it again against an equally dangerous, but different challenge?

The Titans and Buffalo Bills finished the regular season tied with the second-most offensive yards in the NFL (396.4 per game). While the Titans had the NFL’s top rusher in Derrick Henry, Buffalo has a strong-armed MVP candidate quarterback in Josh Allen and the NFL’s leading receiver in Stefon Diggs.

“While Henry was a challenge for Baltimore’s revamped defensive line, the Bills are a formidable foe for the secondary the Ravens have been stockpiling the past several years.

Allen was named to his first Pro Bowl this year after he threw for the fifth-most yards in the league this season (4,544). He tossed 37 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. But he’s more than just a great passer.