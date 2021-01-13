UND vs DU Schedule Change; Now Sunday and Monday

First, the good news, the University of North Dakota will be traveling back to Colorado to take on the Denver Pioneers. Those games originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been moved to Sunday and Monday.

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Denver, those games were in question. However, Denver has passed their COVID-19 tests and are back on the ice. Even better news, CBS Sports Network will be carrying Monday’s game.

Per the NCHC Release: The North Dakota at Denver series, originally slated for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16. Will now take place on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 17-18. Both games will start at 7:07 p.m. MT, with Monday’s game now on CBS Sports Network, replacing the Jan. 15 UND-DU telecast that was scheduled.

For the weekend after, Colorado College will now make a return trip to North Dakota on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24, game is 6:07 pm CT for both games.

Here’s the UND hockey team’s schedule with the appropriate changes.

Duluth Suffer COVID-19 Outbreak

Last night, UMD radio PxP announcer Bruce Ciskie was alluding to an announcement today on his Twitter feed. This has to be what he was talking about.

Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Minnesota Duluth hockey program, this weekend’s Minnesota Duluth at Miami series, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16, at Steve Cady Arena has been postponed. The series has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30 in Oxford with game times set for 7:05 p.m. ET on Jan. 29 and 5:05 p.m. ET for the series finale.