The NCHC Suspends Grant Mismash One Game for Hit on Magnus Chrona

There’s No Place Like Home. Unfortunately, one of the University of North Dakota hockey players will have to wait an extra day before he can make his 2020-21 home debut.

Fourteen games into the 2020-21 hockey season, UND 10-3-1, still hasn’t played a home game at Ralph Engelstad Arena since March 7, 2020. If my math is correct, it has been roughly 11 1/2 months or approximately 310 days since UND last played a home game in the friendly confines of the Ralph. This week, UND will have 3000 fans in the building cheering on the UND hockey team.

At Wednesday’s hockey press conference, UND head coach Brad Berry confirmed that senior forward Grant Mismash had been assessed a one-game suspension for his hit on Denver goalie Magnus Chrona during Monday’s game against the Denver Pioneers.

“I just found out about it today,” Berry said. “We knew after every five-minute major goes through a review process. I got a call today and said that he’s suspended for the extra game. Our league does an outstanding job as far as officiating and the review process. They deemed it a one-game suspension. We here (at UND) have a difference of opinion, but at the end of the day, the league makes the call, and we deal with it and move forward.”

For those that haven’t seen the hit. At the 10:58 mark of the third period, Mismash was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking Denver goalie Magnus Chrona. (Video posted below in the embedded tweet.)

Mismash hit on Chrona, presented without comment: pic.twitter.com/umiN0dSwig — LetsGoDU (@LetsGoDU) January 20, 2021

I’ve seen some comparing this hit to the one from the 2017 Frozen Faceoff at Target Center on March 18, 2017. You can watch both videos and decide for yourself.

Couple looks at the Pionk – Cam Johnson incident pic.twitter.com/Spe450e3fY — CJ Fogler 6'7" IQ 269 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 19, 2017

There’s an interesting discussion in this Twitter Feed. Check it out.