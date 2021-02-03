Jesse Puljujarvi's Breakout Night Impresses Dave Tippett

There was plenty of talk on Tuesday about the need for Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett to remove Jesse Puljujarvi from the right wing position on Connor McDavid’s line. A deeper dive into the numbers would have suggested that thought process was a mistake. Puljujarvi’s performance in a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators later that night drove the point further home.

Puljujarvi scored his first goal of the season on a brilliant individual effort to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead in the first period. His second goal was a perfect deflection of an Evan Bouchard shot that extended the lead to 4-0.

For Puljujarvi, it was a breakthrough night offensively that was overdue. It was also a night that brought a smile to the face of Tippett.

“I’ve been talking to him quite a bit and he’s such a good kid,” Tippett said of Puljujarvi’s two-goal performance postgame on Tuesday. “It’s great to see him get on the board. He’s one of our top guys not just getting chances himself but helping create chances for other people. You’d like to see him get rewarded for that work and tonight he got rewarded.”

For Puljujarvi, it was a night that was a long time coming. It was his first goal in the NHL since the 2018-19 season. He spent last season in Finland after requesting a trade during the tenure of former GM Peter Chiarelli.

“It took a couple games to get the first one, so it feels pretty good,” Puljujarvi said of his breakout night. “But the important thing is to win those games.”

Indeed, those wins were vital for Edmonton. The Oilers are now 6-6-0 on the season and will play two of their next three against the Senators. First up? The first edition of the ‘Battle of Alberta’ for 2021.