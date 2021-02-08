The Ralph to Host Entire NCHC Playoffs

If you liked the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Pod, you’re going to like the NCHC postseason. Today, it was announced that the NCHC playoffs will be headed to Ralph Engelstad Arena. It’s not ideal, but it gives the conference the best chance to finish the NCHC playoffs.

From the NCHC release.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Frozen Faceoff is getting a temporary new home in 2021. The NCHC’s postseason tournament format, location, and dates are changing this year, as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference will hold its championship from March 12-16 in Grand Forks, N.D. The NCHC’s Board of Directors approved the adjustments on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The entire NCHC Tournament will take place at the University of North Dakota’s Ralph Engelstad Arena and will be in a single-elimination format. Quarterfinals will occur on Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, while the semifinals and championship will take place on Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, respectively. No third-place game will occur.

UND Athletics Director Bill Chaves

“We are humbled and appreciative for the opportunity to host the nation’s premier college hockey post-season tournament. I have no doubt that the University of North Dakota, Ralph Engelstad Arena, and all our Grand Forks community partners will rally together to make this event a first-class experience for all NCHC student-athletes, coaches and fans,” said Bill Chaves, North Dakota Athletics Director and Chair of the NCHC Athletic Council. “The collaboration and coordination among all eight schools during this incredibly unique year has been extraordinary. The leadership shown by both the member schools’ Presidents and Chancellors, and our Commissioner, has been tremendous. Our goal now is to do our part in concluding the NCHC season in a safe and memorable fashion for all involved.”

What about TV?

All four quarterfinal match-ups will be available on NCHC.tv, while CBS Sports Network will broadcast the Frozen Faceoff semifinals and championship game. All game times are still to be determined.

2021 NCHC Tournament Dates

Fri., March 12 – First two quarterfinals (No. 1 vs. No. 8 and No. 2 vs. No. 7)

Sat., March 13 – Second two quarterfinals (No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5)

Mon., March 15 – Semifinals

Tues., March 16 – Championship Game