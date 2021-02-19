In case you missed it--- Rob Ryan is now coaching Ravens linebackers

Flying under the radar is a little easier these days with so many blockbuster stories in the media, so you are forgiven for not noticing that Rob Ryan is now on the Ravens coaching staff.

Clifton Brown of the Ravens’ official website posted this update on the Rob Ryan Revival Show in Baltimore:

“Rob Ryan has been around football his entire life, which gives him vast experience to share with young players. That background will serve Ryan well in his new role as Ravens inside linebackers coach. Baltimore drafted two inside linebackers last year, first-round pick Patrick Queen and third-round pick Malik Harrison, who have the talent to be dynamic players for years to come. Queen led the Ravens in tackles (106) as a rookie and finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Harrison had 44 tackles and played every game as part of the linebacker rotation, and he was also a regular on special teams.