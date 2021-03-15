Leon Draisaitl Named Second Star Of The Week

Edmonton Oilers F Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL’s ‘Second Star of The Week’ for the week ending March 14th. Draisaitl scored nine points (6 g, 3 a) in just four games as the Oilers went 3-1-0 on the week. Edmonton swept a three-game miniseries against the Ottawa Senators, then dropped a 2-1 decision in Vancouver.

Draisaitl opened the week on a good note when he scored the game-winning goal, his fifth of the season, in a 3-2 victory against the Senators on Monday night. He followed that up with five points (3g, 2 a) in a 7-1 victory over the Senators two nights later. The three goals represented the third career regular season hat trick and fourth career five-point performance in his career. It was the fourth career hat trick overall in Draisaitl’s career. His first came during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Game 6 Vs. Anaheim Ducks).

Draisaitl scored two points (1 g, 1 a) on Friday night in a 6-2 win over the Senators, then tacked on a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 loss against the Canucks.

The 25-year-old Cologne, Germany native and reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner has appeared in 30 games this season, placing among the top three players in the NHL in points (2nd; 45), plus/minus (2nd; +20), game-winning goals (T-2nd; 5), goals (3rd; 16) and assists (3rd; 29).