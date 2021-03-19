Gregor Gillespie Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – W (Franca) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Holbrook) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Gonzalez) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Rinaldi) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1/18 – W (Pichel) – $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Medeiros) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Lee) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $410,500