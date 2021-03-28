NHL Announces Numerous Schedule Changes For Oilers

The Montreal Canadiens are set to resume on-ice activity tomorrow, and as a result the NHL announced on Sunday a number of changes to the 2020-21 schedule. The Oilers, who had all three games in Montreal last week postponed, had five changes made to the schedule when all was said and done.

Edmonton will head to Montreal on Tuesday night for the first of three makeup dates. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm eastern (5:00 pm MT). The Oilers will return to Montreal on May 10th and 11th for the final two games of the series, and their final two games of the regular season.

The game on May 10th starts at 5:30 pm eastern (3:30 pm MT), while the game on May 11th starts at 7:00 pm eastern (5:00 pm MT).

In addition, Edmonton’s April 20th game at home against the Canadiens has been pushed back to April 21st with a 10:00 pm eastern (8:00 pm MT) puck drop.

Edmonton’s April 26th game against the Winnipeg Jets has also been pushed back one hour, going from 8:00 pm eastern (6:00 pm MT) to 9:00 pm eastern (7:00 pm MT).

As a result, the last day of the 2020-21 NHL regular season is set to be May 11th. Opening night for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs is not yet determined, but May 13th is the expected date as of this time.

The Oilers continue their 2020-21 season tomorrow night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.