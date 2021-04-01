Oilers Place Tyler Ennis On Waivers

For the second time this season, the Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Tyler Ennis on waivers. The club announced the decision Thursday afternoon.

Ennis cleared waivers earlier this season, and has actually been pretty effective since that point. However, Ennis has had a hard time earning the trust of Head Coach Dave Tippett, and has been in and out of the lineup without a consistent role.

In 27 games played this season, Ennis has scored nine points (3 g, 6 a) and is averaging 12:09 per game. He’s scored two game-winning goals this season, and has amassed six penalty minutes during the campaign.

His possession metrics haven’t been great, as Ennis has posted a paltry 45.3% Corsi For (-5.3 rel) and a 45.9% Fenwick For (-4.7 rel). That said, the Oilers are getting 60% of the goals while Ennis is on the ice at five-on-five (12-8 GD) and 50.44% of the high-danger chances. When it comes to expected goals, Ennis has a 48.81% xGF% on the season. Not great, but certainty not terrible.

(Numbers via hockey-reference and Natural Stat Trick)

If Ennis clears waivers, the Oilers are likely to assign him to the taxi squad in advance of tomorrow night’s game against the Calgary Flames. To replace Ennis on the roster, the team is expected to activate G Alex Stalock off of injured reserve. The plan, according to a source, is to carry three goalies on the active roster for the rest of the season pending a trade.

The one positive for the Oilers if Ennis gets claimed? The team will erase his $1,000,000 cap hit off the books, giving them a little more flexibility as we approach the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline. The Oilers are looking at left wing options, including former Oiler Taylor Hall and the injured Rickard Rakell in Anaheim. Acquiring either, or any LW for that matter, will require money out. Ennis could be the first step towards creating room.