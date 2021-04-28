4/28/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

Finding offense has been an issue for the New York Mets (9-9) for most of the season and last night was no exception. Despite allowing only two runs to the high-flying Boston Red Sox (15-9), the Mets lost because they scored only one run of their own. The Mets will now look to secure a series split against the Red Sox as they wrap up their brief two-game set tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-1, 0.31 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom is coming off the best start of his career last Friday, a complete game two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts against the Washington Nationals. Boston will counter with righty Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.48 ERA). Pivetta pitched well against the Seattle Mariners last Thursday, allowing two runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Red Sox ended up losing the game 7-3 in 10 innings.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 0-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox.
- Pivetta is 3-2 with a 6.08 ERA in eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Mets.
- Brandon Nimmo (hip) is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out yesterday. Nimmo will start in center field and bat leadoff.
- Hunter Renfroe is 3 for 9 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs in his career against deGrom.
- Jeff McNeil (4 for 8, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Jose Peraza (4 for 8, 2 2B) and Dominic Smith (4 for 9, 2B, HR, RBI) have had success against Pivetta in the past.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ current five-game homestand. The Mets are 2-2 over the first four games.