Alex Chiasson Enjoys "Pretty Special" Moment Of Hitting 100 Career Goals

Adam Larsson fed a perfect pass to Alex Chiasson in the slot on Monday night in Winnipeg. The veteran forward wasted no time blasting the puck by Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead in an eventual 6-1 victory. The goal was important because it got Edmonton, who scored the game’s first five goals, going. It was also important because it was a milestone moment for Chiasson.

In his 554th career NHL game, Chiasson scored his 100th career NHL goal on Monday night. It was his 41st with the Oilers, the team he has enjoyed the most success with offensively in his career.

“I knew I wasn’t too far off that. Pretty special, personally,” Chiasson said when asked about the moment after practice on Tuesday. “A lot of people reached out last night. It hasn’t always been easy for me. I kind of moved around for a bit early on in my career. It’s been great for me here in Edmonton. I’ve found my role and feel confident in the locker room.”

Chiasson won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in June of 2018, playing in 16 playoff games that spring. He scored 18 points (9 g, 9 a) in the regular season and was a solid role player for Barry Trotz. Surprisingly, it wasn’t enough to earn Chiasson a contract.

He came to Edmonton that September on a PTO, with no promise of a contract or a roster spot from then-GM Peter Chiarelli. Chiasson had a strong camp, however, and earned a deal with the Oilers.

The returns were outstanding. Chiasson saw time with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and scored a career-high 22 goals and 38 points. He was rewarded with a new two-year contract on July 1st, 2019, and has been in Edmonton ever since.

“Obviously, I have the opportunity to be on the power play with some of those guys and that obviously helps in getting some of those chances throughout the past three years,” Chiasson added. “It’s a big milestone and I appreciate the hard work from everyone and the support I’ve had throughout my career.”

A pending free agent, Chiasson has scored 12 points (8 g, 4 a) in 35 games this season. Over the course of a full 82-game season, Chiasson would be on pace for his third consecutive double-digit goal season.

He may not be the most dynamic player on the Oilers, but Chiasson has filled every role asked of him over the past three seasons. On Monday night, with another shot at the Stanley Cup approaching for Chiasson and the Oilers, he was rewarded with a milestone moment.