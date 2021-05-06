5/6/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

The aftershock of Monday night’s firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater has mostly subsided for the New York Mets (12-13), who got back into action yesterday after a rainout on Tuesday. The Mets split a doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals (18-13) and will look to secure a series split in the finale this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.
The Mets will send right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-1, 3.00 ERA) to the mound today. Walker had his issues against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday, giving up four runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning that game 5-4 when Michael Conforto delivered a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning. The Cardinals will counter with former Mets farmhand John Gant (2-2, 3.16 ERA). Gant picked up his second straight win last Friday, giving up one run in five innings to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Walker is 0-1 with a 3.50 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals.
- Gant is 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA in seven career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.
- Francisco Lindor is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the nightcap of the doubleheader off trying to snap an 0-for-24 slump. Lindor will start at shortstop and bat second.
- Nolan Arenado is 3 for 12 with a double and three RBI’s against Walker.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game road trip. The Mets are 3-3 over the first six games.