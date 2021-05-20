MMA Manifesto

Yan Xiaonan Career Earnings

Yan Xiaonan Career Earnings

Yan Xiaonan Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Yan Xiaonan Career Earnings

By May 20, 2021 8:05 pm

By |

Yan Xiaonan Career Earnings

Feb 22, 2020; Auckland, New Zealand; Yan Xiaonan is declared the winner by decision against Karolina Kowalkiewicz during UFC Fight Night Auckland at Spark Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Yan Xiaonan Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

 points bet banner

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – W (Curran) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23/18 – W (Pereira) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Kondo) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Hill) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23/20 – W (Kowalkiewicz) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fighter incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7/20 – W (Gadelha) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $227,500

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

5hr

Twins 5hr ago

Spring Training was full of optimism for the Twins and their fans. There was some threat that the White Sox would push for the AL Central (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home