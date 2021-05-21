By Jeff Fox | May 21, 2021 8:05 pm

Yan Xiaonan Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – W (Curran) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23/18 – W (Pereira) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Kondo) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Hill) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23/20 – W (Kowalkiewicz) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fighter incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7/20 – W (Gadelha) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22/21 – L (Esparza) – $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $273,500

