7/7/21 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets, Game 1

Despite their best efforts, the New York Mets (44-37) couldn’t get the weather to cooperate last night. Persistent rain washed out their scheduled game with the Milwaukee Brewers (51-35), leading to a split doubleheader today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.95 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom gave up three earned runs against the Atlanta Braves last Thursday, the most he has allowed in a game all season, but still managed to go seven innings and struck out 14 in the process of a no-decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 4-3 in walk-off fashion. Milwaukee will counter with righty Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41 ERA), a newly minted All-Star. Burnes dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates last Thursday, allowing one run in 7.1 innings of work to pick up his fourth win of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Game 1/2. #LGM pic.twitter.com/U4gMeLPWWd
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 7, 2021
Pre-Game Notes:
- This game is the makeup of last night’s rainout.
- Each contest of the doubleheader is scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.
- This is the Mets’ ninth doubleheader of the season. They are 10-6 in seven-inning games this season and have secured at least a split in each of their eight doubleheaders to date.
- This is just the second doubleheader of the season for the Brewers. They swept their only previous twin bill against the Washington Nationals back in May.
- deGrom is 3-3 with a 4.80 ERA in eight career starts against the Brewers.
- Burnes has made one career appearance against the Mets, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief back in 2019.
- Tomas Nido will catch deGrom in Game 1 and bat eighth.
- Christian Yelich is batting .441 (15 for 34) with two doubles and four RBI’s lifetime against deGrom.