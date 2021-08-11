8/11/21 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

A miscalculation of the forecast last night led to a suspended game for the New York Mets (56-55) against the Washington Nationals (50-62). Juan Soto’s three-run home run put the Nationals up in the first inning before Dominic Smith got the Mets on the board with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame. The Nationals got a man on first base to lead off the second inning before the game was suspended, leading to an impromptu doubleheader today. The suspended game will resume at 4:10 p.m. and be played to a 9-inning conclusion while a second seven-inning game will be played approximately a half-hour after the conclusion of Game 1.

The pitching plans for today are still relatively unsettled for both teams. The Nationals will insert Wednesday’s originally scheduled starter, righty Joe Ross (5-9, 4.02 ERA) into the suspended game when Washington takes the field in the bottom of the second inning. Ross pitched well against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday, giving up three runs in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision after the Washington bullpen blew a late lead in a 7-6 loss. The starter for the second game has not been announced as of post time.

The Mets will hold regularly scheduled starter Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.83 ERA) for Game 2. Stroman lasted five innings against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs, but was stuck with a third straight loss due to a lack of run support. The rest of the first game could be a bullpen affair with manager Luis Rojas indicating last night that Drew Smith would have been the next pitcher in if the game was resumed.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes: