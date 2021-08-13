8/13/21 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

After sweeping their doubleheader with the Washington Nationals yesterday, the pressure immediately ratcheted up for the New York Mets (59-55). All eyes now focused on a two-week stretch of the schedule against the top two teams in the National League West that could make or break the Mets’ season. That run begins tonight as the Mets welcome the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) to town to begin a three-game set. First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

2020 was a tremendous year for the Dodgers, who went 43-17 in the 60-game season to claim the NL West crown by six games over the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles then stormed through the postseason, toppling the Milwaukee Brewers, Padres and Atlanta Braves before defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to claim the franchise’s first World Series crown since 1988. The offseason was relatively quiet for the Dodgers, who re-signed several key pieces before making a big splash to top the Mets for Trevor Bauer, a signing that started out tremendously before sexual assault allegations against Bauer led to an indefinite suspension. The Dodgers then made a big splash at the trade deadline, acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals in a prospect-heavy package to take a big swing at another title. The Mets will see the Dodgers seven times in the next ten games so finding a way to tread water in these contests will be imperative if they hope to remain in the mix in the National League East race.

Rookie right-hander Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill struggled against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings of work to suffer his second loss of the season. The Dodgers will counter with talented lefty Julio Urias (13-3, 3.41 ERA), who was a dominant force out of the bullpen for Los Angeles last October. Urias was solid against the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings of work, but did not factor in the decision. The Dodgers eventually rallied to win that game 5-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: