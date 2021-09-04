9/4/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals, Doubleheader Edition

It has taken a while but the New York Mets (67-67) have finally found their way back to .500. A 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals (55-78) in 10 innings helped the Mets pick up ground on both the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race. The Mets open the day four games out of the division lead and can pick up as much as 1.5 games in the standings if they can sweep a doubleheader with the Nationals today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park while Game 2 of the split-admission twin bill is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.85 ERA) is set to start Game 1 for the Mets today. Stroman pitched well against the Nationals last Saturday, giving up two runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning that game 5-3 thanks to a late three-run homer from Michael Conforto. The Nationals will counter with righty Erick Fedde (6-9, 5.08 ERA). Fedde got hammered by the Mets on Sunday, giving up six runs (five earned) in 5.1 innings to suffer his ninth loss of the year.

The Mets will send rookie righty Tylor Megill (2-3, 4.04 ERA) to the mound in the nightcap. Megill picked up his second win of the season on Sunday, holding the Nationals to two runs in five innings of work. Washington hasn’t named a starter for Game 2 yet but one candidate could be lefty Josh Rogers (7-6, 4.48 ERA for two minor league affiliates), who was scratched from his scheduled start for AAA Rochester last night. Rogers would be making his major league debut if this is the case.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

