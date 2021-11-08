Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We continue our climb up the ladder today with a look at the Brooklyn Cyclones of the High-A East League.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Brooklyn Cyclones

2021 Record: 48-70, 5th Place in High-A East’s North Division

Story: The 2021 season was a rough one for Brooklyn, which got to experience life as a High-A affiliate for the first time after the minor league system was reshuffled following the 2020 season. The Cyclones finished dead last in the High-A East League’s North Division, going 48-70 to finish a whopping 22 games behind the first place Hudson Valley Renegades. The win-loss totals were disappointing for manager Ed Blankmeyer but Brooklyn was an exciting team to watch since a lot of the Mets’ top prospects spent time on Coney Island this summer.

Top Promotion:

Saturday home games in Brooklyn offered fans a unique ticket-buying opportunity with the Cyclone’s Baseb-ALL you can drink promotion. Fans could buy $45 tickets that gave them the ability to have open bar access to beer, mixed drinks and receive a Brooklyn Cyclones stein as well as a $10 food credit.

Top Prospects:

C Francisco Alvarez: The Mets quickly promoted Alvarez, their top prospect according to MLB.com, from St. Lucie to Brooklyn after he torched the FCL. Alvarez spent the rest of the year in Brooklyn and held his own against advanced pitching, batting .247 with 22 home runs, 58 RBI’s and a .889 OPS in 84 games. The year also saw Alvarez named to the Futures Game, where he homered at Coors Field, and be named the Mets’ Minor League Player of the Year. Expect Alvarez to begin next season with AA Binghamton.

SS Ronny Mauricio: Mauricio, the Mets’ third-best prospect according to MLB.com, put together an excellent year in Brooklyn. In 100 games for the Cyclones this season, Mauricio hit .242 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI’s in his age-20 season. Mauricio got a late-season promotion to AA Binghamton, where he should begin the 2022 season.

SP J.T. Ginn: Ginn, the Mets’ fifth-best prospect according to MLB.com, made his professional debut this season after spending the 2020 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Mets started Ginn at St. Lucie before promoting him to Brooklyn, where he went 3-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 starts, striking out 46 batters in 53.1 innings pitched. Ginn did well enough in Brooklyn that the Mets could push him to Binghamton to begin the 2022 season since he has plenty of collegiate experience from his days at Mississippi State.

Check back next week as our Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review Series continues to climb the ladder with a look at the AA Brooklyn Rumble Ponies!