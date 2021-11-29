Manel Kape Career Earnings

(UFC earnings only – doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event



UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6/21 – L (Pantoja) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13/21 – L (Nicolau) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 265 – Aug 7/21 – W (Osbourne) – $22,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total UFC Career Earnings: $49,000