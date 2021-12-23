Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jake Reed

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Jake Reed.

Player Review: Jake Reed

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues (4 Teams): 26 Appearances, 30.1 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 5.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 1 Save, 1 Blown Save, 4 Holds, 36:9 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues (Los Angeles Dodgers): 6 Appearances, 1 Start, 5.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 1 Blown Save, 5:2 K:BB Ratio, 0.0 WAR

Major Leagues (New York Mets): 4 Appearances, 4.2 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 5:0 K:BB Ratio, 0.1 WAR

Story: Jake Reed began the 2021 season in the Los Angeles Angels’ organization but was released from their AAA affiliate in June. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Reed to a minor league deal a few days later and brought him up to the majors in July, where he made six reasonably successful appearances before getting optioned back to the minors. Reed was designated for assignment in July before getting picked up by Tampa Bay, who kept him in their organization for a week before waiving him in early August.

The Mets claimed Reed off waivers and he made two appearances with the big club on their West Coast road trip before landing on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. That injury cost Reed a few weeks and he returned in late September to pitch for the Mets in a critical game against the St. Louis Cardinals on September 14. Reed was entrusted with the 11th inning of a tie game and promptly gave up three runs in one-third of an inning to suffer the loss in a game the team needed badly. After one more appearance the next day Reed was optioned back to AAA Syracuse, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Grade: Incomplete

Reed only made four appearances for the Mets. Even though one of them was an abject disaster, there simply isn’t enough data here to merit a grade.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 60%

2022 Role: Middle Reliever

Reed is still in the Mets’ organization and should stick as an optionable reliever for the bullpen next season. There is also a chance that the Mets could waive Reed if they need to use his spot on the 40-man roster for an external addition after the lockout concludes, so his job isn’t entirely safe right now.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley!

