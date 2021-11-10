Online Gambling Florida Guide - Welcome Bonus Up To $1,000!

Online gambling in Florida is a sometimes confusing and misunderstood pass time. The laws of the State do not cater to it especially, and, as a result, some residents are unclear whether it is legal or not.

In this Florida gambling guide, we will dispel the myths and provide you with the best sites for online gambling in Florida. We will cover both online casinos and sports gambling in Florida, and we will explain how you can get over $1,000 in sign-up bonuses.

The Best Florida Gambling Sites List 2021

Online gambling in Florida is permitted, even though there are no online betting sites registered in the State. Instead, residents can play on offshore casinos or sportsbooks. The following are the top 10 best Florida gambling sites.

BetOnline – Overall Best Site for Online Gambling in Florida.

MyBookie – Best Gambling Site for Online Blackjack.

Wild Casino – Best Florida Gambling Site for Welcome Bonus.

XBet – Top-Rated eSports Gambling Site in FL.

Bovada – Best Florida Gambling Betting App.

Intertops – A Comprehensive Offshore Sportsbook and Casino.

Ignition – Best Online Casino Gambling in Florida.

MYB – Top Online Casino Site for Slots and Table Games.

Sportsbetting.ag – Top Florida Sports Gambling Site for Fast Payouts.

BetNow – Powerful FL Sports Gambling Site for Prop Bets.

Is Gambling Legal in Florida?

Gambling laws in Florida allow for certain land-based betting under certain circumstances. One of the biggest misunderstandings of Florida gambling laws is that online betting is illegal. In fact, Section 848 of the Florida code is only focused on land-based gambling and does not mention or cater for online or mobile gambling apps.

Land Based Gambling in Florida

The Florida gambling law regarding land-based gambling is very clear. Legalized gambling is allowed but only on permitted tribal casinos or licensed racetracks, card rooms, and bingo halls.

The Native American Seminole Tribe operates the majority of legal casinos in Florida. These establishments provide a mix of slot machines and table games, including Poker, Roulette, and Blackjack.

Sports betting has recently been legalized and, in the coming months, it is expected that numerous casinos will be providing land-based and online sportsbooks across the State. There are, however, several lawsuits filed that could delay the advent of legal sports gambling in Florida.

Due to the inconvenience of having to travel long distances to play at these casinos and racetracks, many residents decide instead to play at online Florida casinos and sportsbooks.

Florida Online Gambling

The online gambling environment in Florida is undergoing a transition. At the moment, the main focus of this change is on sports betting. However, it is likely that if this proves successful, online gambling casinos in Florida will also develop.

It is, as yet, unclear exactly when different forms of online gambling will be provided from operators licensed in the State. As a result, offshore gambling sites provide the best option if you are looking to play slots or table games, or wish to place a wager on your favorite sports team

Timeline of Florida Gambling Legislation

Different Florida gambling bills and other regulations have been debated for decades. The introduction of laws has been frustratingly slow, and even when these have been outlined, lawsuits have blocked their implementation.

Here is a brief overview of important events in the journey of Florida gambling legislation:

2021 – Florida lawmakers reach an agreement with the Seminole Tribe to allow it to offer exclusive sports betting in the State. This agreement is currently stalled due to several lawsuits.

Florida Gambling Age

In order to play at any licensed Florida gambling establishment, residents must adhere to the minimum age. For casino gambling, this age is 21. However, you only need to be 18 years or older to take part in the State lottery, place horse racing bets, or play bingo, jai alai, and poker.

Offshore Gambling Sites in Florida

The best way to carry out online gambling in Florida is through offshore sites. These websites are specialized in either online casino games or sports bets. The very best ones offer a great combination of both.

Offshore sites are ones that are neither based nor registered in Florida. Instead, they are located elsewhere around the world. There are hundreds to choose from, and not all are equally reputable.

The offshore gambling sites we’ve listed on this page and licensed and regulated by competent authorities, including Curacao and Panama. These authorities regulate a significant portion of the global iGaming market and carry out periodic checks and audits to verify that licensed platforms are truly fair and safe for players.

Before we list any Florida online gambling platform on this page, we ensure that it has a reputation for taking care of its players. In particular, we check its track record of paying out in a timely manner and its handling of any player complaints or issues.

What Can You Gamble on in Florida?

If you are gambling at a licensed, land-based establishment in Florida, you can gamble primarily on horse races, slot machines, bingo, and poker. Unsurprisingly, the State also allows you to participate in its own lottery.

Online gambling in Florida is significantly more unrestricted. By selecting our top-ranking casino sites, you will be able to access hundreds of online slots, casual games, and table games. These include video poker, Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and scratchcards. Similarly, online sportsbooks give you access to a wide variety of sports and markets.

Sports Gambling

Sports is a popular type of online gambling in Florida. Renowned platforms, including BetOnline and MyBookie, offer extensive sportsbooks with a range of national and international competitions. By signing up to either of these platforms you can claim generous welcome bonuses and place bets on:

NFL

MLB

NHL

NBA

Champions League

Six Nations

World Cup

Olympics

All our recommended online sportsbooks let you place both pre-game and in-play bets. However, Bovada is unique as it also provides a streaming service for a select number of events. This means that apart from placing your bets, you can watch the action directly from your account.

Casino Gambling

The selection of games available at our recommended online casinos is truly comprehensive. Apart from playing online slots and classic card games, some of these sites offer Keno, Craps, Lotto, Bingo, and more. Wild Casino is one of the best online casinos in Florida to experience this incredible variety. The casino even offers a section dedicated especially to specialty games.

Poker Gambling

Online poker gambling is extremely popular in Florida and, as a result, is offered by the majority of casino apps and sites. If you’re a fan of this classic card game, we recommend you check out BetOnline. Apart from providing a range of virtual and live poker tables, this top Florida gambling site offers monthly tournaments with payouts of up to $1 million to winners.

Gambling Offers in Florida

When you register with one of our recommended sites for online gambling in Florida you will be able to claim your welcome bonus along with numerous ongoing promotions. These gambling offers can take many different forms, including the following:

Matched deposits

This is one of the most popular gambling offers and is provided by online casinos and sportsbooks in Florida. A matched deposit bonus tops up the value of your payment by a certain percentage. Normally, this percentage ranges between 50% and 150%, however, it is not uncommon to find matched deposit bonuses of 200% or higher.

Free bets

Free bets are offered by online sportsbooks to encourage you to try new markets or place a risk-free bet. The conditions of free bets vary by operator, however, you would normally get a free bet after having placed a real-money wager. You could, sometimes, get free bets as part of a no deposit bonus.

Free spins

Free spins are the online casino’s alternative to free bets. These spins can be used on one or more slots and can be awarded, amongst many other ways, as part of a welcome bonus or even a no deposit offer.

Free poker chips

In order to cater especially to fans of poker games, some online casinos provide chips that can be used exclusively on one or more poker tables.

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Odds BetOnline Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO Sports: 10x Casino: 30x -200 MyBookie Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 Sports: 10x Casino: 40x -250 Wild Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 35x N/A XBet Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 Sports: 7x Casino: 40x -200 Bovada Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Sports: BTCSWB750 Casino: BTCCWB1250 Sports: 5x Casino: 25x -200 Intertops Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: SIGNUP100 Sports: 8x Casino: 60x -200 Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 25x N/A MYB Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 40x N/A Sportsbetting.ag Sports: 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit bonus up to $3,000 Sports: SB1000 Casino: SBCASINO Sports: 10x Casino: 40x N/A BetNow 100% deposit bonus up to $500 BN100 15x N/A

How Gambling is Taxed in Florida

The general tax rate for Florida gambling is 24%, however, there are different thresholds based on a variety of criteria. For example, when you win a prize with a value of $5,000 or more, tax withholding comes into effect. You can also deduct itemized losses to reduce your tax bill as long as you follow strict rules.

If you would like to learn more about gambling taxes in Florida we recommend you speak to a professional.

Best Florida Gambling Sites Reviewed

In the following section, we’ll look closer at some of the best sites for online gambling in Florida.

1. BetOnline – Overall Best Site for Online Gambling in Florida

BetOnline is one of the very best Florida gambling sites that you can sign up to right now. Offering both sports betting and casino games, this platform provides a comprehensive selection of gambling options for FL residents.

The BetOnline sportsbook offers over 25 sports, along with eSports and special event markets. Meanwhile, the online casino gives you access to over 150 games, including slots, poker, and a variety of other exciting games.

The entire experience is supported through a very good selection of payment methods and 24/7 live chat support.

By signing up to BetOnline today, you can pick between either a sportsbook or casino welcome bonus. The sportsbook offer consists of a 50% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000. To adhere to the offer’s terms, you will need to fulfill a wagering requirement on bets with odds of 2:1 or better within 30 days. Enter promo code BOL1000 to claim your BetOnline sportsbook bonus.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Generous choice welcome offers

Comprehensive choice of markets, including teasers

Very good selection of Blackjack and Poker tables

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

No live streaming service

2. MyBookie – Best Gambling Site for Online Blackjack

MyBookie is another great example of a Florida gambling site that offers both sports and games. The online sportsbook boasts an impressive selection of markets with a particular emphasis on NBA and NFL matches. You can get access to a variety of bet types, including parlays, if bets, and teasers.

The MyBookie online casino is equally well-rounded, with particular attention to Blackjack. In fact, you can find over 30 different tables, split between virtual and live games. You can even participate in weekly Blackjack tournaments featuring incredibly valuable prize pools.

MyBookie lets you pick between a sports or casino welcome offer. If you’re a big fan of Blackjack, you’ll probably go for the latter. When you register an account, you will be able to claim a 150% match bonus up to $750. Before withdrawing your funds you will need to fulfill a wagering requirement of 40x, though there is no set timeframe for this. Enter promo code MYB150 to receive your MyBookie casino welcome bonus.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Weekly blackjack tournaments with cash prizes

Top odds for live bets

Mobile-friendly platform

$750 welcome bonus offer

Cons:

Very few poker games and no poker tournaments

3. Wild Casino – Best Florida Gambling Site for Welcome Bonus

We consider Wild Casino to be the best overall casino site for Florida. However, it ranks as the third-best gambling site since it does not offer any sports betting.

Nevertheless, Wild Casino is a great place to play your favorite online slots and table games. There are over 250 titles available, powered by a selection of top game providers, including BetSoft. Amongst these games, you’ll find several progressive and daily jackpot slots with impressive prizes on offer.

If you prefer table games, Wild Casino has got you covered. Through a combination of virtual and live games, you can play online Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, and other popular games.

To start your Wild Casino adventure, the operator is rewarding you with a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000. This offer is subject to a 35x wagering requirement that must be fulfilled within 30 days. Enter promo code WILD250 to benefit from the Wild Casino welcome bonus.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

More than 25 live dealer tables

Over 200 slot games

Features 20+ specialty games

Five-part welcome bonus worth up to $5,000

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live poker games

4. XBet – Top-Rated eSports Gambling Site in FL

XBet is a popular eSports betting site in Florida, offering markets for a variety of titles, including Starcraft 2 and Counter-Strike. Beyond eSports, the online sportsbook features over 20 sports, with an extensive selection of both pre-game and in-play markets.

The platform includes a dedicated racebook with thoroughbred, harness, and other horse races from around the US and the rest of the world.

The XBet casino offers hundreds of online slots and other popular games. The variety available is impressive and includes 3D slots, live dealer games, and specialty titles.

Joining XBet today will provide you with a choice of welcome offers. eSports and sports fans can claim a 100% match bonus up to $500. The rollover requirement for this offer is valid for bets with odds of 2:1 or higher. There is no expiration date to meet this requirement, nor is there a promo code to claim your XBet sportsbook welcome offer.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Mobile-friendly platform

Up to 7% rebate on horse races

Easy to use

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Limited banking options available

5. Bovada – Best Florida Gambling Betting App

Bovada provides a varied and mobile-friendly gambling experience through its main website and betting apps. Available for Android and iOS devices, these apps are a fast and convenient way to place a sports bet or play a casino game in seconds.

One of the features that make Bovada truly unique is its ability to stream sports matches live. This service is only available to registered players which meet certain criteria, however, if you qualify, you’ll be able to enjoy the live action directly from your desktop or smartphone.

The Bovada Casino offering is equally great and includes an extensive selection of live dealer games. This is a great place to join blackjack, poker, baccarat, and a host of other popular tables.

No matter whether you’re a top fan of sports bets or casino games, Bovada has got you covered. Amongst their bonuses is the crypto sportsbook welcome bonus that rewards you with a 100% match deposit of up to $750. This bonus is subject to a rollover requirement on bets with odds of 2:1 or better. Enter promo code BTCSWB750 to claim your Bovada sportsbook offer.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Live streaming available on the sportsbook

Live poker tournaments

Android and iOS app available

Creative markets available

Cons:

The most valuable welcome bonus requires cryptocurrency payment

Florida Betting Sites Comparison

Let’s now compare the key features of the best sites for online gambling in Florida.

Gambling Sites Types of Gambling Welcome Bonus Promo Code Payment Methods BetOnline Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin MyBookie Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Wild Casino Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin XBet Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bovada Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Sports: BTCSWB750 Casino: BTCCWB1250 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: SIGNUP100 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Bitcoin Ignition Casino, poker 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash MYB Casino Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple Sportsbetting.ag Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit bonus up to $3,000 Sports: SB1000 Casino: SBCASINO Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker 100% deposit bonus up to $500 BN100 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash

How to Get Started with a Florida Gambling Site

In the following section, we will explain how to register a new gambling site account, deposit funds, and start gambling. As an example, we have picked BetOnline since it offers a great combination of casino games and sports bets. By signing up to BetOnline today, you can claim a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit BetOnline and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open the signup form.

Step 2: Fill in Your Information

Enter the details required to create your new account. These include your name, postcode, email address, and mobile number.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds or place your first sports bet, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the confirmation link within the email to complete this step.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

Once you’re logged into your BetOnline account, click on ‘Cashier’ to place your first deposit. Once you select your preferred method, remember to include the appropriate promo code. For example, the BetOnline sportsbook promo code BOL1000 gives you a 50% top-up on your deposit.

Step 5: Place Your Wager

Choose between BetOnline’s sportsbook or casino and start gambling by selecting the appropriate market or casino game.

Conclusion

Online gambling in Florida is a simple and convenient way to gamble without needing to travel across the State. Whilst legal land-based casinos and racetracks exist, the convenience and bonuses provided by online sites make them far more appealing to most Floridians.

Sign up to BetOnline today to claim your choice of welcome bonus. BOL1000 provides you with a 50% sports match bonus up to $1,000 whilst BOLCASINO rewards you with a 100% casino match bonus up to $1,000.

FAQs

Can you legally gamble in Florida?

Yes, Florida gambling is legally allowed at licensed land-based casinos, racetracks, and other establishments. You can also gamble conveniently at online gambling sites.

What cities in Florida have gambling casinos?

Gambling casinos in Florida are located on tribal land, including Hollywood, Orange Park, and Mt Dora.

What can you gamble on in Florida?

Online gambling in Florida lets you gamble on casino games and sports. Land-based gambling options are significantly more restrictive.

When will online gambling be legal in Florida?

It is difficult to say given the constant barrage of opposition by the Seminole Tribe, including lawsuits.

