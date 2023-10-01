10/1/23 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The 2023 season may not have gone how the New York Mets (74-86) have hoped, but they can at least take some pride in finishing strong. The Mets swept a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies (89-72) yesterday while getting strong performances from Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor and Tylor Megill. While there is still uncertainty as to whether the Mets will have to complete their suspended game with the Miami Marlins tomorrow, they do know their final full game of the regular season is set for today as they aim to complete a sweep of the playoff-bound Phillies. First pitch for Game 162 is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jose Butto (1-3, 3.75 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Butto had a tough time in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings against the Phillies last Sunday to suffer his third loss of the season. The Phillies will counter with lefty Matt Strahm (9-5, 3.32 ERA), who is slated to start what should be a bullpen game for Philadelphia. Strahm took a loss in his last relief appearance, giving up two runs in one inning of work against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday to suffer his fifth defeat of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Strahm has a 1.93 ERA in four relief appearances against the Mets this season.

Lindor needs two RBIs today to reach 100 for the season.

Alec Bohm (3 for 5, 2 HR, 6 RBI), Nick Castellanos (2 for 5, HR, 2 RBI), J.T. Realmuto (3 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI) and Bryson Stott (2 for 4) have good numbers against Butto.

This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Phillies. The two teams have split the first 12 meetings of the year, making the winner of today’s game the victor in the season series.

This is the Mets’ final home game of the season. The Mets are 42-37 at Citi Field this season and are guaranteed a winning record at home regardless of what happens today or with the suspended game against the Marlins.