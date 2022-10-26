The trade deadline is quickly approaching.

The NFL trade deadline is on November 1st at 4 pm EST, giving Super Bowl contenders one final chance to add a key player to their roster.

Unlike most seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers are having a down year and are not in contention to make the playoffs.

With several needs at multiple key positions, it makes sense for Pittsburgh to accumulate draft picks.

There are a few offensive weapons the Steelers have that could benefit from a change of scenery.

Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and Najee Harris all enter the trade deadline as prime candidates to be moved.

Below, we will go over players the Steelers should consider trading and what their best option is for the trade deadline.

Who Should The Steelers Trade At The NFL Trade Deadline?

There are three main players that the Steelers should consider trading at the trade deadline.

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

Najee Harris

Let’s make a case for each player to be dealt.

Diontae Johnson

Despite the Steelers signing Johnson to a two-year deal $36.71 million contract in the offseason, Pittsburgh should trade Johnson for multiple picks.

Pittsburgh’s offense is not allowing Johnson to succeed and the Steelers passing game is abysmal under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Johnson is a good wide receiver that can greatly help a playoff caliber team this year and this will allow the Steelers to garner multiple draft picks which they desperately need.

Instead of signing Johnson in the offseason to a short term deal, the Steelers should have dealt him in the offseason.

Chase Claypool

Claypool has been vocally upset about the play calling in Pittsburgh, rightfully so.



The Steelers are not properly utilizing their wide receivers and therefore should trade either Claypool or Johnson.



Rumors are circulating Claypool is a player that NFL teams have inquired about and that his price would be similar to what the Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey.

#Steelers WR Chase Claypool is a player NFL teams have inquired about. Executives believe he was available for trade during preseason His price would be similar to what the #Panthers got for CMC, a league executive told @BillHuberNFL Multiple "2nd-round picks, a 3rd and a 5th." pic.twitter.com/15WuDdlZ4q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2022

If the Steelers can get anything resembling what the Panthers received for their star RB, they should immediately trade Claypool.

Najee Harris

Harris is having another down year.

He is averaging 3.3 yards per rush attempt and has just one rushing TD on the season.

Harris has also been dealing with a foot injury all season and recently removed a steel plate that he was wearing in his shoe.

Last season, Harris only averaged 3.9 yards per rush attempt.

Behind this terrible offensive line, Najee has struggled the last two years.

Backup running back Jaylen Warren is having a better season.

He is averaging 4.5 yards per rush attempt and he has looked like the better running back all season.

What Should The Steelers Do At The NFL Trade Deadline?

Ideally, the Steelers should trade Najee Harris and either Chase Claypool or Diontae Johnson.

Rookie George Pickens has quickly turned into Pittsburgh’s number one WR, making either Claypool or Johnson expendable.

If the Steelers can trade Claypool or Johnson for multiple draft picks, they absolutely should.

Pittsburgh needs help on the offensive line, defensive line, inside linebacker, and cornerback.

Undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren has looked better than Harris this season.

The Steelers need all the picks they can get and trading Harris would be wise, as the former first-round pick would likely generate the biggest return.

He has not been effective and the Steelers know Warren is a capable running back.

The Steelers would be able to trade Harris for multiple picks as well.

Trading Harris and either Johnson or Claypool will best set up the Steelers in the future.