4/21/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Long West Coast road trips have usually gone poorly for the New York Mets (13-7) but this year’s is a promising exception. Last night’s 9-4 win over the San Francisco Giants (6-12) brought the Mets to 6-1 so far on the 10-game trip, ensuring that they will return home with a winning record on the trip regardless of what happens over the next three days. The Mets will want to keep things going in a positive direction and secure at least a split of this four-game set with the Giants by grabbing their third consecutive victory tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 4.46 ERA in 2021) will make his return to the majors for the Mets after missing the second half of 2021 and the entire 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery. Lucchesi will be taking the rotation spot of Carlos Carrasco, who landed on the injured list with a bone chip in his right elbow earlier this week. The Giants will counter with righty Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 1.42 ERA). DeSclafani pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs (two earned) in 6.2 innings against the Detroit Tigers last Saturday, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Giants lost in extra innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Lucchesi is 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA in seven career starts against the Giants. DeSclafani is 0-4 with a 5.91 ERA in eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Mets. Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out against lefty Sean Manaea last night. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Baty plays third base and hits seventh. Starling Marte (neck soreness) is out of the lineup for a second straight game. Jeff McNeil will start again in right field and hit third, allowing Luis Guillorme to play second base and hit ninth. Francisco Alvarez will catch tonight and bat eighth. Michael Conforto is 2 for 2 (1.000) in his career against Lucchesi. Pete Alonso (3 for 10), Mark Canha (2 for 3, 2 RBI), Francisco Lindor (8 for 15, 2B, 3 HR, 3 RBI) and Tommy Pham (4 for 11, 3 RBI) have good numbers against DeSclafani.