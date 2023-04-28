4/28/23 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

It may have taken an oversized gnome to loosen things up, but the New York Mets (15-11) finally woke up their offense last night. The Mets’ bats exploded for nine runs on 16 hits to defeat the Washington Nationals and snap a four-game losing streak. The competition level should increase significantly this weekend as the Mets welcome the Atlanta Braves (17-9) to town for a four-game series. First pitch, weather permitting, for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Braves started slowly in 2022 but caught fire in June after promoting Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II to the majors. The two rookies helped spark a torrid stretch for Atlanta, which caught the Mets for first place in the National League East and won the division on a tiebreaker as both teams with 101-61 records. The heater may have worn the Braves out for the postseason, however, as they were upset by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series. Atlanta did suffer a few key losses as Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen left in free agency but a savvy three-way trade with Milwaukee and Oakland netted them catcher Sean Murphy, who signed a long-term deal to become the latest member of the Braves’ core. This team remains the standard bearer in the division and one that the Mets will be competing with for a NL East crown all season long.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-3, 7.36 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson’s struggles continued in his last start as he gave up seven runs in five innings against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday to suffer his third loss of the season. The Braves will counter with their ace, lefty Max Fried (1-0, 0.60 ERA), to complete the matchup of southpaws. Fried pitched well in his last start, tossing 6.2 shutout innings against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Braves went on to lose 5-2.

The Mets went 9-10 against the Braves in 2022 but did go 6-3 against Atlanta at Citi Field. Peterson is 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA in eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Braves. Fried is 7-5 with a 2.78 ERA in 21 career appearances, including 16 starts, against the Mets. Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Fried on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth while Tommy Pham plays left field and hits seventh. Brett Baty will get his first start of the season against a left-hander and bat eighth. Francisco Alvarez will catch for the second straight night and hit ninth. Austin Riley is 8 for 16 (.500) with three doubles and two RBIs in his career against Peterson. Pete Alonso (9 for 32, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI), Canha (4 for 14, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Luis Guillorme (4 for 11, 2 2B) and Jeff McNeil (10 for 27, 3 2B, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Fried.