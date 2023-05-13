5/13/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Sometimes all it takes is one big hit to snap a team out of a funk. Francisco Lindor’s three-run single proved to be the difference as the New York Mets (19-20) topped the Washington Nationals (16-22) 3-2 last night to grab the opener of this wraparound series. The two teams are set to meet again this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 4.43 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Lucchesi started on short rest for the Mets on Sunday, giving up three runs in four innings against the Colorado Rockies, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 13-6 thanks to a bullpen implosion. The Nationals are set to counter with righty Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.25 ERA). The former Met was hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, but escaped with a no-decision as the Nationals rallied to win a wild game 9-8.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Lucchesi faced the Nationals in New York on April 27, giving up three runs in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 9-8. Williams was the opposing pitcher in that game and gave up four runs in five innings of work. He also did not receive a decision for his effort. Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting last night against lefty MacKenzie Gore. Baty will play third base and bat fifth while Vogelbach serves as the designated hitter and bats seventh. Mark Canha will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will start in left field and bat third while Luis Guillorme fills in at second base and hits eighth. Francisco Alvarez will sit the day game after a night game. Michael Perez will make his first start of the season for the Mets and bat ninth. Alex Call went 2 for 2 with a solo home run against Lucchesi earlier this season. Baty (3 for 3, HR, RBI), Eduardo Escobar (2 for 6, 2B) and McNeil (3 for 10, HR) have done well against Williams in the past.