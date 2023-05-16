5/16/23 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

Just when it looked like the New York Mets (20-22) had figured things out, they delivered another stinker against the Washington Nationals yesterday. David Peterson was rocked again as the Mets got blown out in Washington to close out a 4-9 stretch against four of the worst teams in baseball. The Mets are now back home to kick off a six-game home stand against the best team in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays (31-11). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Rays had a solid season in 2022, going 86-76 to finish in third place in the American League East, 13 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. That record was good enough to help Tampa Bay earn a postseason spot but they were swept by the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card Series. The offseason was also a typical one by Tampa Bay standards as they gave out a few extensions, made a bunch of trades, and made one free-agent pickup when they signed Zach Eflin to a three-year deal to bolster their rotation. The early returns have been great for the Rays, who started the season 13-0 and are now trying to build a big cushion in the tough AL East. This team will be a big test for a Mets’ team that has been scuffling for the past month.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (1-1, 2.25 ERA) is set to make his Citi Field debut for the Mets tonight. Verlander earned his first win as a Met in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday in a game that allowed him to become just the 21st pitcher to defeat all 30 major league teams. The Rays will counter with lefty Jalen Beeks (1-2, 5.40 ERA), who is expected to serve as an opener ahead of righty Yonny Chirinos. Beeks last pitched on Saturday, tossing two scoreless innings of relief against the New York Yankees.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: