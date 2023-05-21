A rainout on Saturday allowed the New York Mets (23-23) a bit extra time to savor their best win of the year. The Mets’ rookies helped spark a dramatic comeback for an 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Guardians (20-24) on Friday night to extend their winning streak to three consecutive games. The two teams will make up for the rainout with a day/night doubleheader today. Game 1 is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 will start at 7:08 p.m. and be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Scherzer pitched well in his last start, allowing just one run in five innings against the Washington Nationals on Mother’s Day to earn his third win of the season. The Guardians will counter with young righty Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.22 ERA). The rookie was dominant in his last start, allowing just one run in 7.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels last Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision after Cleveland’s bullpen blew the lead late. The Guardians ended up winning that game 4-3.

The nightcap will see the Mets send right-hander Justin Verlander (1-2, 4.76 ERA) to the bump. Verlander had a rough Citi Field debut on Tuesday, giving up six runs in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays to suffer his second loss of the season. The Guardians will counter with their ace, righty Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.20 ERA). Bieber was hit hard by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, giving up six runs (five earned) in 4.2 innings to suffer his second loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX (Game 1), ESPN (Game 2)

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

This is the fourth doubleheader of the season for the Mets. They are 2-4 in doubleheader games and split their last twin bill against the Washington Nationals last Sunday. This will be the third doubleheader of the season for the Guardians. They are 0-4 in doubleheader games, including a sweep in their last twin bill at the hands of the Miami Marlins on April 22. Bibee has never faced the Mets before. Scherzer is 9-5 with a 4.25 ERA in 20 career starts against Cleveland. Bieber has made one career start against the Mets, giving up four runs (two earned) in six innings against them back in 2019 and suffered the loss. Verlander is 22-24 with a 4.53 ERA in 54 career starts against the Guardians. LHP Josh Walker has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to serve as the 27th man for the Mets in today’s doubleheader. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out of Friday’s game. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh. Mark Canha will get Game 1 off. Jeff McNeil will slide out to left field and bat third while Eduardo Escobar plays second base and hits nihth. Gary Sanchez will make his Mets’ debut in Game 1. He will catch and bat eighth. Josh Bell (6 for 14, 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI) and Amed Rosario (5 for 17, 2B, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Scherzer. Escobar (5 for 6, 4 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Starling Marte (2 for 2, HR, 3 RBI) and Sanchez (2 for 6, 2B, RBI) have done well against Bieber in the past. Jose Ramirez is 11 for 34 (.324) with three doubles, two home runs, and five RBIs against Verlander in his career. This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Guardians. The Mets can claim the season series with a split in the doubleheader. This is the final day of the Mets’ six-game home stand. They are 3-1 over the first four games.